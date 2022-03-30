news, latest-news,

ARIA Awards winner and alternative-pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark will rock the regions this winter as part of a 42-date regional tour of Australia announced yesterday. Shark will perform at the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 21. Presented by triple j, Handsome Tours, Select Music and Rage More, the tour will run throughout May, June, July and August. With one show still left on her national run (Perth's RAC Arena on May 13), Shark will now bring her critically-acclaimed Cry Forever and Love Monster albums to regional fans throughout Australia on her See U Somewhere Australian tour. "I'm the happiest when I'm on stage performing and I can't wait to travel further into Australia where I've never been before, to explore some of these towns and meet everyone, it's going to be a fun one," Shark said. "I don't know when I'll get the chance to do a huge Australian run like this again so if I'm coming to your town, you are mine that night! No excuses." After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Shark's six-times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters. This was followed by APRA Awards Song of the Year, six-times platinum and number one Australian airplay chart hit, I Said Hi, and the 2019 three-times platinum single Mess Her Up. The tour will kick off at Bunbury on May 19 before taking in nine dates in Western Australia (supported by Dulcie), Northern Territory (supported by Prayer Corby), NSW (supported by Adam Newling), ACT (supported by Adam Newling), Victoria (supported by Yorke), South Australia (supported by Jess Day) and Tasmania (supported by Tyler Richardson), before heading north for seven shows in Shark's home state of Queensland (supported by Cult Romance), finishing up at Tanks Arts Centre at Cairns on August 29. Tickets will go on sale online at 10am today from amyshark.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/E9srhG6YCw3ZDt9UDADP4R/72aca2c5-001b-48a4-bf5d-70036a3c519d.jpg/r0_355_2000_1485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg