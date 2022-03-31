news, latest-news,

Female students planning a career in the trades were given a hands-on taste of the future at a Women in Trade taster day at Phoenix P-12 Community College. The girls picked up the tools to build a mini-house, managing to complete all four walls, windows and roof of the two metre square house which which stands 2.4m high. But alongside picking up some handy carpentry skills the girls heard from women already in trades and heard from Women's Health Grampians about inclusion, diversity and reducing stigma on worksites. Highlands LLEN School-Employer Engagement and structured workplace learning coordinator Polly Britten said about 80 per cent of the girls who participated planned a career in a trade. "This really gives students an indication of where they are going or where they could go in the future and what career pathways are out there as far as opportunities go," she said. "In a few hours they've gone from pieces of wood to a mini house that is fully framed, has four walls up and a roof built and windows installed." The girls will help the VET building and construction students to finish off the mini house, with weatherboards to be installed and the roof put on. Chloe Mills from Harris HMC, who are working at Phoenix P-12 Community College to build the school's new gymnasium and basketball courts, also spoke to the girls about different roles within construction businesses and the company donated gloves and safety glasses to the girls taking part. Women's Health Grampians recently launched a new campaign Act at Trades to generate grassroots culture, change and awareness and encourage more women in to non-traditional trades, with Ballarat having 50 per cent fewer females enrolled in traditionally male-dominated trade classes such as construction, engineering and plumbing, than Bendigo and 200 per cent less than Geelong. The rate of women in non-traditional trades has remained at three per cent nationally for the past 40 years. The Women in Trades day at Phoenix comes just days after the announcement of extra funding to encourage young Ballarat women to consider a career in trades. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat Try a Trade received $157,150 through the National Careers Institute Partnership Grants program to establish a careers hub to nurture young women aged 16 to 24 and encourages, informs and equips them to consider non-traditional careers. Backed with an Industry Experience Program, the goal is to target a minimum of 150 interested students to participate in a hands-on experiences in the construction, automotive, electrical and plumbing industries. "This is great news for women in Ballarat who might be looking to get back into the workforce, to revamp their career, or to upskill and reskill for their dream job," said Senator Sarah Henderson. "This is all about helping women at all career stages to make better connections between their education and training and succeed in their chosen career." Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/41e1ae21-d2b0-4fe7-9610-c65451be81e0.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg