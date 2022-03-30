news, latest-news,

Linton Primary School foundation pupils Keegan and Chase will be buddies throughout their school lives as the only two prep students at the school this year. Linton is among a handful of schools throughout the region with only one or two pupils in their first year of schooling, while the biggest in the region have more than 80 preps. At St Mary's Primary School in Clarkes Hill and St Brendan's in Dunnstown there is a prep class of one, while at Mount Egerton and Linton Primary Schools there are two new faces starting their school journey. At the other end of the scale, Buninyong Primary and Delacombe Primary each have more than 80 foundation students spread across four classes. IN OTHER NEWS The smiling faces of Ballarat's newest little learners will be shining in The Courier's annual Big Steps for Little Feet feature to be published on Wednesday, April 6. Photographers have snapped pictures of about 1880 preps in more than 120 classes from 76 schools across the wider Ballarat region to appear in the feature which is one of the most eagerly anticipated publications each year. It might be the early stages of their education journey but every one of them has a bright future and most are taking on their school days with a smile. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/37fd969f-81e7-4af1-9eab-57d1939f4971_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1174_3024_2883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg