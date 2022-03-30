news, latest-news, Little Sprouts, Food Is Free, gardening, Ballarat, for kids, Community, event

Food Is Free's interactive gardening workshop for children Little Sprouts returned this week for another installment at Sebastopol Library and Community Hub. Founder and director at Food Is Free Lou Risdale said it was great to be back after last year's session was conducted online because of COVID-19 concerns. "That's why we're so excited that we're running all of our events again in our workshops, it's an opportunity to connect with neighbours, and that's exactly what we're all about," she said. "For kids, it's really vital to develop all of those skills that they might have lost over the last couple of years with being indoors and not being able to relate to other kids their age." The workshop saw children aged three to six learn about planting seeds, growing plants from seedlings and cuttings, exploring nature and a worm farm. Ms Risdale said it was important to engage children in gardening and food growing practices early in life. "It's really important because sometimes there's inter-generational habits of not actually growing your own food and potentially not having a great diet, so connection to food is really important for young kids, especially for their development," she said. The most recent session of Little Sprouts was funded by Highways and Byways. Food Is Free runs a range of workshops, and Ms Risdale said Little Sprouts will return in the future. "Food is Free is all about being able to offer workshops to our community to learn new skills, to meet other people in the neighbourhood and to really embrace self sufficiency," she said. "COVID was really tricky and we're really excited to unleash a whole bunch of new events, and they're all on our new website so people can have a look and we'll have lots more to roll out into our community." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/c235bc4d-67ed-4141-ad86-b4aeca153773.jpg/r0_242_4849_2982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg