Gordon skate park construction to begin soon, with more upgrades on the way

news, latest-news,

Gordon is set to open a skate park in July, and a three-on-three basketball court soon after. The works, at the Gordon Public Park, will help create a "vibrant youth hub", according to Moorabool Shire Council. The project has been in the works for years, as part of the park's previous master plan, with more detailed discussions between council and the park's committee of management kicking off early last year - engagement in December showed support for a skate park and the 3x3 court was "unanimous". "We have worked very closely with the committee to ensure this is a great deliverable for the people of Gordon and surrounds," Moorabool chief executive Derek Madden said in a statement. READ MORE: How a town is creating an 'inclusive, intergenerational space' for everyone to enjoy The skate park, designed by specialists CONVIC, is expected to begin construction in June and to be open by July, while council is now looking for a contractor to build the 3x3 court. Planning has also begun for stage two, which will include more landscaping, footpath, and drainage works. IN THE NEWS Gordon Public Park committee of management chair Heidi Johnson thanked council and the community for their support. The committee has been contacted for further comment. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/968acc28-ee20-46ce-b02b-b3b7e2169b51.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg