The celebrations for World Piano Day at the Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall last weekend were a great success. The Piano Marathon on Saturday was attended by more than fifty musicians and spectators, with a large variety of music performed by piano students of all ages. The afternoon session with piano technician Andrew Vogel was a highlight as the audience was fascinated by the complexity of the mechanics of the piano. The theme of enjoyment at the piano remained throughout. The Piano for Pleasure concert on Sunday featured outstanding performances from Lewis Clark, Travis Wang and Hannah Cao. The three pianists had been a part of the Saturday marathon and the extra work helped put a polished finish to their playing. Lewis Clark performed the Ukraine national anthem as an expression of the power of music to touch the human experience.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/2079aba6-cf22-41e1-9daf-324bdb83b6a1.JPG/r0_191_2272_1475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg