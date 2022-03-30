news, latest-news,

Two third-party intermediate first responders will be sideline at every Ballarat Football Netball League junior football and netball game in what is believed to be the first initiative of its kind in the state. The partnership between the BFNL and Vita First Aid will see professional medical care become immediately available on matchdays while also easing pressure on clubs, many of which have struggled with volunteer numbers in recent years. Vita First Aid region manager Scott Balmer said the immediate responders could make high-level decisions and liaise with ambulances and hospitals to ensure the best treatment is offered. "We can provide medications, pain relief and also get patients to where they're needed," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We can upgrade ambulances; we can basically improve patient pathways to the care they need." BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said it was a club-led initiative. "Darley has been doing it for a year, and (clubs) really wanted to see it rolled across the league. (Vita) are going to provide the service all year for us, and it just gives that extra level of care above normal trainers," he said. "Clubs still need to have their own trainers, but this just gives them that little extra bit of assurance. "(Trainers) might have a first-aid certificate and the like, but these guys have a more advanced skillset. "It sets a new level of care, which is what people are looking for, and it offers peace of mind for parents as well." Anwyl said the professional responders would immediately help identify and treat head injuries, noting a gap in knowledge at the grassroots level. "There's not been a lot of training done at the community level around concussions. Not like in the AFL and so forth," he said. "These guys are going to have more knowledge around that. They're going to be able to identify (head injuries) and give some guidance about whether a player needs to go to hospital or rest or whatever it might be. "It will be the same with other major injuries like broken bones and those sort of things." The BFNL junior season starts on April 10.

