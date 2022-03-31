news, latest-news,

Work is about to begin on a minor but much-needed safety upgrade in central Ballarat. The Dana Street Primary School community has long called for improvements at the Dana Street and Dawson Street South intersection, noting too many close calls and a risk to students walking to and from school. In July last year, the federal government selected the intersection for upgrades as part of the Black Spot road safety funding program, allocating $60,000. The project is set to begin on April 11, with Dawson Street South to close temporarily until works are complete about April 29. The works will involve building traffic islands on both sides of Dawson Street, to improve access for traffic turning right on Dana Street. IN THE NEWS Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can. As part of the 2021 Black Spot funding round, $456,000 was also allocated to improve an intersection in Kingston, the scene of a fatal car accident that killed a mother and her child in 2019.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/a8b38ca4-813f-491b-8b13-05b6ea752fdf.jpeg/r86_0_1113_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg