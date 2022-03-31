news, latest-news,

Homegrown Western United academy players Jalil Regague and Jordan Lauton hope the A-League club's growing relationship with Ballarat will provide more pathways for junior soccer players. Both former Ballarat City juniors, the pair have become integral members of United's youth team and harbour dreams of making the senior side. Regague, who joined the academy last year, was recently named United's captain for the NPL3 season. "It's a big privilege to become captain of the youth team. Last year I didn't play as much but I was good mates with the captain and I learned a lot from him," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Being in the system and training a bit with the A-League side you obviously pick up some skills and being with those older boys, it's a big step up. "It's nice that all the hard work that I put in at Ballarat and then during COVID when I was training by myself it's all paid off." Regague said he liked returning to Ballarat, noting he never had the chance to watch an A-League game in his home town. "When were we younger we didn't have that kind of elite team here. Soccer wasn't a big thing, it was all footy, basketball and cricket," he said. "To have Western United has allowed us to show our passion for the sport. Coming back and helping is always a good part of it." Lauton was named in the academy for the first time this year, following in the footsteps of older brother Leighton, who has since returned to Ballarat City. "It's good to be in a professional environment and try something new," he said. "It's good to play with and against quality players and have a potential opportunity to go into the A-League." Prior to joining United, Lauton played much of his soccer at Morshead Park, which will hosts its first A-League game ever on April 9 when Western United plays the Wellington Phoenix. "I love that there's going to be a game at Morshead. I used to play there all the time. It's good for soccer in Ballarat to play there because it's such a nice place," he said. Western United's academy plays Melbourne City's academy in the third round of the NPL3 this weekend. United's A-League side returns to Mars Stadium on Saturday to take on the Central Coast Mariners. United sits second, three points behind Melbourne City but with two games in hand. Central Coast moved to eighth with a 3-0 win against Adelaide at the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/f799c864-7335-447c-a4bc-7b2527dea9cd.jpg/r316_380_2003_1333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg