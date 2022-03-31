news, latest-news,

ALL the seemingly innocuous knocks or slight stuns in sporting arenas should be a serious focus in grassroots sport, a leading Ballarat concussion expert warns on the eve of winter seasons. Federation University's Andrew Lavender is leading a research team to better understand the long-term impacts of sub-concussion. He said sub-concussion was an often ill-defined term for minor head knocks that do not result in injury - usually inflicted with few signs or symptoms. Dr Lavender aimed to make grassroots clubs more aware of potential concussion to take greater care of players and help players to seek appropriate medical care. "I feel now elite clubs are more switched on to it, even if in my opinion they are not taking long enough to rest players and there are so many variations between sports in concussion guidelines," Dr Lavender said. "I'd like to get knowledge out to clubs and make sure they have staff who are aware of the situation. That even if there is no doctor, they can do basic tests to determine if a player should sit out then go to a doctor or to the emergency department. "Some of the tools we have got a good to a point, but they are very subjective." READ MORE: Winter sport's hidden threat | OPINION: Andrew Lavender Dr Lavender said sub-concussion knocks often went barely noticed or players seemed to have quickly recovered, such as a netballer who might get sandwiched between players and stagger a little from a head knock but kept playing. He has put forward the new term MIND - mechanically induced neurophysiological disruption - to describe the changes in brain function resulting from multiple minor head impacts that are not associated with injury. For example, a soccer player heading a ball multiple times during a 90-minute match and occasionally in training sessions. IN OTHER NEWS Research has shown heading a soccer ball did not directly cause injury. Dr Lavender and his team are investigating whether the repeated action over weeks and years leads to detrimental sub-concussion effects. He said similar studies in the United States and United Kingdom on sub-concussion impacts had found athletes experience a change in brain function and quickly recover but more work needed to be done on repeated and prolonged accumulated effects. Dr Lavender's focus on the urgent need to better define and promote MIND will be published in international peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology: Neurotrauma today. The study also looked at rats who were assessed for light, repeated sub-concussive events, equivalent to a human heading a soccer ball. After 12 weeks the rats showed moderate brain dysfunction. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

