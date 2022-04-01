news, latest-news,

In the midst of the pandemic last year, Karen McGregor quit her job to turn her craft hobby of 20 years into a career - and she's never looked back. "The other job got more stressful and I was like, 'you know what, this could be better' ... and I have always, always loved teaching," she said. Ms McGregor is the Craft Alive show's feature artist for 2022, and will be teaching classes covering textile art from card making to thread painting over the course of the event. "The thing with craft is, it's not an ego thing, it's just so passionate so everyone wants to share," she said. "It doesn't matter who it is ... we'll have these great chats about things because everyone wants to talk craft with everyone because it's what they love, and their ideas." The textile artist's classes are just one of many options attendees of the show have to choose from, with an assortment of crafts available to practice and learn under guidance of experienced makers. Craft supplies and products will also be available to shop, with some machine manufactures holding stalls available for people to try out different crafting appliances. Event manager Sally Taylor said it was great to be back in 2022 and following the pandemic-induced crafting boom, she was looking forward to more traffic through the door. "We're seeing a whole new influx of crafters in the community, the main reason I know this is we receive a lot of questions to our email address and also by a little chat box on our website and we're just being inundated every minute that somebody else popping online," she said. "It's just absolutely brilliant to see so much enthusiasm, obviously the designers and teachers that are involved in the event put a huge amount of preparation into each and every class." For Ms McGregor, who taught at the Craft Alive show last year, a major part of returning is the social aspect of craft, sharing ideas and learning techniques off fellow creatives. "I find really useful with the show that I'm making connections and networking with other store holders and and learning tricks of the trade. You know, how to market things, how to get to sell things, how to find things online, and know what things are called," she said. "They call it the Craft Alive family - but it really does feel like that, you can just go up to anyone and just have a good chat." The event began on Friday, and will run through Sunday across two locations, Civic Hall and the Mining Exchange, with a free shuttle bus running between the two.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/912dfec6-6584-4df5-bd00-022d9b6066ae.jpg/r0_265_2859_1880_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg