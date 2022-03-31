Donations fund health and safety boost for volunteer fireys

news, latest-news,

Generous donations from the black summer bushfires have gone towards new safety equipment for volunteer firefighters. Several years ago some volunteer Country Fire Authority leaders identified gaps in how many brigades had access to breathing apparatus sets and noted a need for 26 more in the wider Ballarat region. District 15's Assistant Chief Fire Officer (Acting), Chris Bigham, said identifying the gap was the first step, but obtaining about $300,000 to purchase the equipment was the real challenge. A presentation was prepared to present to the district planning committee, during which time the chief fire officer happened to be listening in. "We validated our position by showing it was evidence-based decision making and the chief was really supportive and said it was a fantastic idea," A/ACFO Bigham said. "He went away thinking that if District 15 was in this position, then other districts would be too." It led to the creation of a statewide project which is seeing more than 230 breathing apparatus sets being rolled out to brigades across the state. The $2.75 million project has been funded largely by community donations from the 2019-20 bushfires, as well as co-funding from some brigades. Numerous brigades across Ballarat will receive the equipment for the first time, including Gordon, Cardigan, Miners Rest, Invermay, Glen Park and Greendale. Many of the brigades receiving the equipment for the first time are based in growth zones, where populations are continuing to grow. "For them it's new equipment and skill sets, but the program means we've also been able to supplement and increase the capacity of other brigades as well." A/ ACFO Bigham said the provision of the new equipment supported a better response and capability to respond to emergencies, while also better protecting the health and safety of volunteers. The equipment is used to prevent volunteers from breathing in toxic chemicals or smoke - whether as the result of a car fire, hazmat job or structure fire. Gordon Fire Brigade's Diane Lawson has been a member for 20 years and the brigade's captain for the last four years. The brigade, which has about 16 active members, responds to a wide variety of calls - from search and rescue calls to plane and car crashes, train derailments, house, structure, grass and scrub fires. During her time as a volunteer firefighter she has seen many operational changes, with an increased focus on member and community safety. "From a brigade perspective it allows our members to go into the more complex jobs safely," she said. As an example, she said responding to a car fire meant volunteers would breathe in toxic smoke from burning chemicals and plastics. "But our members can now be BA trained and get in there safely to extinguish a fire rather than dodging the smoke with the wind," she said. Chief Officer, Jason Heffernan, said the investment in firefighter safety was the "fruits" of the generosity of Victorians. "Critical equipment such as breathing apparatus protects the airways of our firefighters when they are out there protecting the community and operating in those toxic environments - whether from toxic gases, burning buildings or heavy smoke." He said the breathing apparatus sets were being delivered to 116 brigades across the state. By the end of the rollout 514 brigades will have the equipment on their trucks, with 43 for the first time. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/d2e10248-53bf-4094-8e31-d7a2bf30925e.jpg/r0_98_4301_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg