In a little over five years, Mount Rowan Secondary College has transformed from a school that principal Seona Murnane was embarrassed to show off to prospective new students and their families to a school with modern, vibrant new facilities setting students up for a spectacular future. Until 2017 when the school's new senior centre opened the school had been virtually untouched since the 1970s. But now every part of the school has been rebuilt or refurbished over two stages of construction work. Education minister and acting premier James Merlino officially opened the $3.6 million stage two upgrade at Mount Rowan on Wednesday which saw a new administration building, new fencing, lighting, outdoor furniture, resurfaced tennis court, landscaping and other works carried out. It came on the back of a $12 million stage one upgrade which modernised the school's performing arts centre, cafe and canteen, VCE centre, music classrooms, science and humanity building and synthetic courts. "Each year we open our school to families from our feeder primary schools. It's been 10 years since I've been here and I used to be really embarrassed to take people on a tour - I didn't think our school was looking great for students inside. Now I'm really happy about taking people on tours and having guests because I think it's amazing," Ms Murnane said. "I can't stop talking about it because it looks good, feels good, there's matching furniture, technology in the classrooms and clean and tidy spaces," she said. While students have been enjoying the new spaces since 2019 the official opening had been put on hold because of COVID. While showing Mr Merlino around the upgraded tour Ms Murnane made sure to point out the future works she hopes will take place at the school. "Now I'm beginning to plan ahead and think about how we are going to make it better for students who join us in the future," she said. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Merlino said he remembered the poor condition of the school when he last visited and was delighted to tour the transformed site. "I've been here previously and my very first visit to the school the need was absolutely clear - we needed to deliver for local students, local families and the wonderful teachers and staff here at Mount Rowan with the very best facilities to match the quality of their teaching and learning with the very best facilities."

