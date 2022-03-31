'Worthwhile cause': Dig deep to help sick kids and fireys to reach fundraising milestone

news, latest-news,

Sebastopol Fire Brigade is hoping to reach a fundraising milestone this year, as it begins to rattle donation tins for its 45th year collecting for the Good Friday Appeal. The brigade's volunteers first started fundraising for the cause in 1977 when Lieutenant William (Bill) Faulkhead's child was ill and being treated in the Royal Children's Hospital. His son Jarrod had been born with Oesophageal Atresia, meaning his throat formed but was not connected to his stomach. He had been rushed to the RCH and placed in intensive care, where his life was saved. The brigade rallied behind Bill and his family and collected $407 for the hospital that year. In recognition of the hospital's fantastic work the brigade has continued collecting ever since. Fast forward to 2022 and the brigade has raised an impressive $482,569 for the cause. The brigade's second lieutenant of training, David Walker, said the brigade currently held the trophy for the Eureka Group's collection challenge and it intended to win it again this year. The brigade's volunteers have already started collecting at Sebastopol and Delacombe supermarkets and will continue right through to Good Friday. "We will also be running our usual Good Friday roadside collections and collecting at the station", he said. In years gone by the brigade has found novel ways to raise money - from raffles to radio auctions where a duck was auctioned off, a painting and a ram. One year the brigade was shocked when Dame Edna came to town and Bill turned up all dressed up in his wife's ballgown, a shower cap and shawl. Firefighter Bill Cook has been involved in the fundraising effort since he joined the brigade in 1982. He is one of about 30 members who are hitting the streets to fundraise this year, but over the years hundreds of volunteer firefighters, and therefore community members, have helped. He said it was a privilege to collect money for the appeal. "It's an absolute honour to raise money for one of the world's best children's hospitals in the world," he said. The brigade hopes to reach the milestone of raising $500,000 this year on its 45th anniversary of involvement. "We are really hoping we can raise that $17,500 and will certainly be pulling out all the stops to make it happen," he said. He encouraged everyone in the community to be generous and dig deep if they see firefighters rattling their tins on the streets. "Donate wherever you can and help to support a very worthwhile cause." If they do, they will produce a shirt recognising its 45th year of fundraising. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/2cdc417f-95d1-4104-a35a-2503e3b61d88.jpg/r0_299_4572_2882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg