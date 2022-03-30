Polocrosse nationals set hectic pace in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

The Australian Polcorosse Championships jumped out of the blocks at top pace in Ballarat on Wednesday. With players getting their first chance to compete at this level since the 2018 nationals in Perth, there was no holding back the enthusiasm and competitive edge at all levels from juniors to masters. As well as chasing national titles, the sport's elite players from Queensland, News South Wales, South Australia and Victoria are out to impress selectors for next year's World Cup in South Africa. Queensland and Victoria provided one of the most exciting encounters of the day in the open mixed division, with the Sunshine State finishing on top 23-21. Another 13 games will be played on Thursday, including open mixed, men and women, under-21 mixed, men and women, masters men and women, juniors and sub-juniors, at the Mitchell Park complex. The program begins at 8am. The preliminary rounds continue on Friday before attention turns to finals on Saturday and Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/53dd0269-48bd-44b1-820e-5defb831f686.jpg/r0_266_2979_1949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg