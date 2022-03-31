news, latest-news,

Redan product Amy McDonald has been named in the 2022 AFLW All-Australian squad. The onballer had another remarkable season for Geelong, leading the club with an average 18.5 disposals a game. McDonald was recently named in Champion Data's "All-Star" stats teams in recognition of her impressive 10.9 groundballs each week throughout the season. The 24-year-old also averaged 13.1 contested possessions per game, the third-highest average in the competition. Geelong had a tough 2022 season, finishing 12th with two wins to its name. McDonald, who won her club's best-and-fairest last year, is one of two Cats named in the 40-strong squad. The final team of 21 will be announced at the W Awards next Tuesday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/f50e9e11-3a3c-40c1-b419-555cf990c851.jpg/r0_860_3712_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg