'Double-win': Paid hospitality training to fill staff shortages

On the face of it, it's a perplexing paradox. As the hospitality sector rebounds from pandemic restrictions, many businesses continue to experience persistent staff shortages - yet, at the same time, those workers who have borne the brunt of job losses during the pandemic struggle to regain a footing in the workforce. But it's arguably one explained by the enduring reticence of some employers - as research has shown - to view applicants with long periods of unemployment favourably, particularly those who lack industry-specific skills. Within that context, the spectre of long-term unemployment often becomes self-perpetuating. In a novel answer to the paradox, however, the Victorian government has devised a solution which promises to address both problems. Beginning this week, around 500 job-seekers - with a special emphasis on those most acutely impacted by the pandemic, such as women over 45, Indigenous people, young people and people living with disability - will be recruited through Jobs Victoria to undertake five days of paid hospitality training through local providers. From there, the newly trained recruits will form a pool of workers and placed with small or medium-sized hospitality businesses experiencing staff shortages for a six-month period. Announcing the initiative at Mitchell Harris Wines in Ballarat on Wednesday, Minister for Employment and Small Business Jaala Pulford said most of the employer-employee relationships formed over that six-month period would - "with the right supports in place" - result in ongoing employment, with employers able to apply for wage subsidies in the event. "This is a double-win; there's no shortage of people in hospitality that have been telling [government] how very difficult it is to find staff," she said, adding that, equally, there were many segments of the population "at risk of being left behind in their career recovery". Around one quarter of the 500 placements will be focused on regional Victoria, with at least a couple of dozen placements made available in Ballarat. Minister Pulford said workers would also be provided with extensive mentoring to ensure they are fully supported in the job. Citing the challenge of hiring and retaining staff, John Harris, co-owner of Mitchell Harris Wines, welcomed the $6.5 million initiative. "To find skilled and experienced staff has been our biggest challenge," he said. "Anything that can help train up inexperienced staff and then link them to hospitality businesses and industry is really important." The scheme marks the second time in recent weeks the state government has stepped into a sphere more traditionally the realm of federal government - the first being the five-days paid sick leave guarantee for casual workers. Acknowledging this, Minister Pulford said the Victorian government was responding to the needs of the community. "Jobs Victoria is a program for its time - it's like nothing the Victorian government has ever done before," she said. "It's so important for people to have a foothold in work and so important for a business like this to have the people they need." "We would warmly welcome a federal government that was more active around insecure work, employment and wages - but while we don't have that, we will intervene." IN OTHER NEWS It was view shared by Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, who said the Victorian government was focused on assisting workers and small businesses alike who have suffered at the hands of COVID. "When you look at the announcements that have been made, it's really about giving a helping hand to those who need it most - whether it be our insecure workers [or] small business," she said. "This is the next step of recovery." Job-seekers and hospitality businesses can register their interest in the training scheme on the Jobs Victoria website. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

