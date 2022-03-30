news, latest-news,

COMMUNITY COVID-19 vaccinations have been given a slight jab from the convention centre to The Mercure's Eureka Ballroom from today. Vaccinations re-start at the jab hub from Thursday after being paused at the Grampians Health Ballarat venue this week to help accommodate the shift and downsize. The Eureka Ballroom overlooks the lake at The Mercure property and is part of the reception building to the left of the main entry. Signs will make the entrance to the new vaccination space clear. Grampians Public Health Unit COVID-19 vaccination operations manager Lisa Oro confirmed jabs would continue in regular hours, from 8.30am to 3pm each day. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Oro said Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations remain available for all eligible groups, including children aged five to 11 years old and people now eligible for their winter dose. Grampians Public Health Unit will continue to offer vaccinations at its Drummond Street clinic, Monday to Fridays, 9am to 3pm. Those seeking after-hours vaccinations can find appointments with the UFS-run vaccination clinic on Dana Street until 8.30pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays. Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues at the drive-through site on Creswick Road. Grampians Public Health Unit operations director Robyn Wilson said testing numbers "remained strong" for polymerase chain reaction tests, better known as PCR, and Rapid Antigen Tests. Ms Wilson said there were no changes planned for the Creswick Road testing site at this stage. This comes amid downscale and closures to other public COVID-19 testing sites across the state. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/6da825c9-3626-49ae-84da-9ede06306b33.jpg/r0_152_3970_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg