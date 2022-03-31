news, latest-news,

Ferdinand Boy is taking a shot at back-to-back group 2 SJC Concreting Ballarat Greyhound Cup victories. The country cups king, trained by David Geall at Lara, is engaged in the first of six heats at Morshead Park on Friday night. Ferdinand Boy is a three-time cups winner, having also saluted in the Shepparton and Healesville Cups last year. The winner of three of five starts over 450m in Ballarat has won five of his past eight starts. It will be no easy task for the classy Ferdinand Boy though, with him rated behind Mepunga Mustang in his heat after finishing second on the track on Monday. The Ballarat Cup, with the final on Friday, April 9, is the second leg of the "Western Festival of Racing" offering $700,000 in stakes at Horsham, Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool carnivals. Dual country cups champion and 2020 Ballarat Cup winner Yozo Bale will have his 90th race start in the fifth heat. Yozo Bale also won last year's Wagga Cup for his young Anakie trainer Correy Grenfell as well the Ballarat Cup Consolation. He is also a Bendigo Cup winner. Robbie Rotten is another taking strong cups form to Ballarat, having won the Warragul Cup and finished second to Substantial at Shepparton. Robbie Rotten is in heat four and the Anthony Azzopardi-trained Substantial is pursuing more silverware via heat five. Each heat winner and the two fastest runners-up qualify for the final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/603ecc5e-f420-4f36-beda-36672e880949.jpg/r14_0_626_346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg