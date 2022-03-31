news, latest-news,

The new Haymes Paint flagship store on Creswick Road will be the "home base" for the Ballarat-based family business when it opens on Monday, April 4. Director Matt Haymes was excited to walk The Courier through this week, showing off the special features as crews put the finishing touches on. READ MORE: Ballarat family business Haymes Paint ready to open 'iconic' new flagship store Among the highlights - expect the store to be lit up in changing colour schemes at night; there's a tactile moodboard display; a feature garden dedicated to the late David Haymes; and a fully-stocked trades outlet. Check out our full gallery of the new store, with photos from Luke Hemer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/149809199/127a83b2-f73b-4d88-baf2-295f0f5c2655.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg