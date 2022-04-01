news, latest-news,

WELCOME to the third and final part of our Central Highlands Football League season preview. Across three days, we've spoken to every club about their preparations for what will be one of the biggest premiership seasons in living memory. After two years ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year promises to be one of recovery as our Saturday afternoon pastime returns in 2022. As always, if you love the game, the place to go to for your Ballarat netball and football fix is The Courier. Today we speak to the final five clubs about their preparation for the new season - Newlyn, Rokewood-Corindhap, Skipton, Springbank and Waubra Scroll down to read about all the preparations of these five clubs and listen in to each club's coach as they talk about the season ahead exclusively with The Courier. Part one of our preview is here Part two of our preview is here Coach: Chris Banwell Captain: Dan Wehrung and Wes Carter Coach's comment: We're definitely looking for an improvement. We weren't happy with how the season faded away towards the end last year. We were keeping in touch with the top eight, but ended up finishing 10th with a bit of an injury riddled list. In all honesty though, even without the injuries we didn't quite get to the standard of football we wanted to play. There's a few areas we need to be better that we've focused on throughout the pre-season. One was being able to score a lot more heavily. We've really let the players know we're looking for goalkicking forwards and guys who can kick goals will cement their spot in the side. We're happy with the work-rate of the midfield and the back six. It's just a matter of being able to put those scores on the board. I think we do have the players to be able to score that way. We haven't been as productive in the recruiting, but I've seen a clearance come through for Chris Carey, a brother of Tom Carey. He's currently at Sandringham in the VFL. He's a tall ruck option who can play forward, which will boost our ability to kick scores when he's available. Strengths: Our back six has been very settled and the youth within the side has made us a lot quicker than we were a couple of years ago. We have some midfield bulls in Shaun Wilmott, who is coming off a club best and fairest and we've also got Dylan Fishwick, who's also coming off an equal best and fairest and will be able to play more of a full-time forward role. We have Jed Labbett in his second year of full time football and Paddy Lavett, who's coming up from the under-18s to bolster midfield stocks. Most improved: Probably the guys who are consolidating. There's Josh Milne who has played a variety of positions for us. He was probably out of position at centre half back last year. He'll definitely be playing through the backline and is looking a million dollars. Being able to leave Dylan Fishwick forward, Jarrod Fryer in the ruck is coming off his best season since he's been at the club. His presence has been really important for us. Jack Lee is up from the under-18s with Paddy Lavett. What to get excited about: Being able to hopefully play 16 games. This is my third pre-season at the club and I've only managed to be part of 12 games, so just building a bit of continuity and momentum with the one playing list is reason to excited. We've also just had the oval re-sown so we're hopeful that means we are able to play a free-flowing brand of football rather than just kicking the mud around aas we did during the 12 games we play ed in 2021. the majority of the list is probably is young, but we do have those experienced heads who will hopefully help us with a quicker game plan. Coaches: Brad Macgowan and Shaune Moloney Captain: Mitch McLaughlin Coach's comment: We're very keen. We've had a good, strong pre-season and while it's an old cliche - everyone says they are as fit as they've ever been - we are certainly fitter than last year and as fit as we've been under Shaune and myself. One of our recruits Jack Kelly is involved with fitness work for Jake Stringer, Jordan De Goey and about 15 other AFL players. He's been overseeing our fitness program. We finished third last year and only lost to Gordon by two points, when we led most of the day. We weren't fit enough and that nearly cost us in round one, having only just got out of jail against Learmonth. The boys are a very motivated group now. They still haven't played in finals and are really motivated to taste success and not only make finals, but win them. They are very hungry. While Kelly has been great at giving us the program, the players have done so much off their own bat. It wouldn't matter who wrote the program if the players weren't motivated. We're a team that likes to move the ball quickly and having the extra fitness will certainly help that. Strengths: Certainly our ball movement. We expect to be a higher scoring team than we have been in the past. Speed of ball movement will be intergral to that. We've had some improvement to the structure of our team and the structure of our forward line that will make us more efficient. There's some exciting things in having that core group of players. You'll see a team that moves the ball quickly, is very attacking with its ball movement and really hard to play against defensively. You'll see us pressuring at all time. Most improved: Not necessarily real young players, even though I think we would have won the under-18s last year. A lot of those kids were Ballarat Clarendon College borders who have now gone off to university. What has happened is guys like Jack Butler, a younger player at 23 and played predominantly as a half forward last year, he's got really fit and will move into the midfield and then key recruit Zac Jenkins from Redan will be another important midfielder. What to get excited about: We are really excited. We're excited to see where the work we have done over the past couple of years equates in game style. We're excited to see the progress the group has made and we're expecting to be pretty dynamic as a team. We play Bungaree round one and we know they've recruited well, so anything can happen. It would mean a lot to play finals. It's not a big town, but it's a proud and welcoming community. They've been starved of success in the Central Highlands and so we're craving that respect we feel that we now deserve. Coaches: Andrew Pitson and Sam Willian Captain: TBD Coach's comments: We're shaping up pretty well. It's been a pretty good off-season. We've hit them pretty hard over the summer and things are looking good. It was an average way of finishing last year,with it all dragging on a bit not being able to play finals. It was a little bit of a missed opportunit with COVID-19. We were lacking a few last year and we've picked up a few to fill those gaps. We're looking at a reasonably healthy list. This is our second year as co-coaches, so we really are keen to continue on and develop our own game style. We want to continue playing an exciting brand of footy. We'll both continue playing, it worked well, we had some trusty lieutenants on the bench which helped us out a bit last year when we needed it. Strengths: I think we'll be trying to play an exciting brand of footy, enjoyable to watch and play. We'll stay in our lane and not worry about what others are doing. Most improved: There's a few younger players working through, but we don't like to individualise too much. Teenager Ed Boyer continues to impress and has been outstanding in the off-season that's for sure. He'll play at full back and a good one to be able to have there for the long term. What to get excited about: We've got Carngham-Linton under lights first up which should be good. There's a bit of rivalry there from Lexton Plains days, so definitely a good one to have in round one, definitely. Hopefully we can play consistent good footy throughout the season It was a learning curve the first year. This year we're looking to improve. Coach: Andy Challis Captains: Matthew Lakey and Shannon Donegan Coach's comment: Obviously Billy Driscoll will be a big loss and one or two others, but we've gone back and got a lot of the under-18s who won the flag in 2019 They've missed a lot of footy over the past couple of years, so we've gone an picked them up. We've picked up another ruckman as well. That puts our other ruck to centre half back, so we've got another big body down there that can help out. It solidifies our backline a bit more. We've kept our top-end players and we're going to be quite strong through the middle. So overall we've gone to build up our depth and getting those kids through has helped us. The guys we've recruited are young and of good character. There's a fair bit of excitement about having the younger guys coming in and it'll give us a little bit of toe as well. We reckon we've got one of the best forward lines in the competition, with some big targets who can kick bags of goals. Strengths: I think it's the way we deliver it to our forward line. You've got two tall blokes who can take strong contested marks, but for us it's the way we deliver from our midfield and how we structure up at the contest and isolate our forwards. We've had a good pre-season in terms of fitness levels, so I expect us to run out our games very well. I also expect our accountability to step up more too. We play to our structures. You'll see good, hard accountable football from us. Most improved: I think a lot of the guys we've had come up have been really good. A guy like Harry Thwaites has shown really good leadership qualities. He's one of our wingman. Isaac Pertzel is another who was in the ruck last year. He'll go down back more and step up. Shannon Donegan will step into the leadership role as one of our captains. He's had a great pre-season, along with Matty Lakey. then you've got our top-end guys like Bobby Maher. What to get excited about: One thing that's been really good for us is that we've been able to keep our list together. I think guys are starting to get to know each other a little bit more and working together as a team That's going to help us have a really good year. I'm really excited to work with the group and do the things we need to improve and get us into that top four. Coach: Matt James Captains: Austin Murphy and Darcy Jenkins Coach's comment: I think it's been a similar story over the past five years, even though it's been interrupted. We've been pretty competitive since 2018 although last year we lost a couple of games I would have liked to win. On our day we're good to beat anyone and I'm sure on our day we'll be good enough to beat anyone again. We've lost a few like Linc Barnes to Redan, Will Green to Learmonth, and Monty Judd and Lachie Rinaldi, but we've also had some good young kids come through. It's probably the first time ever I can't tell you what the top eight will be this year. In past years you could pretty much put your house on the top eight. Gordon is head and shoulders and the rest of us will be fighting for what happens next. I don't think the seventh reflected where we were last year, but it was a good wake up call. Strengths: With the events at our club over the past few weeks (the death of James Petrie), I can tell we're a collective. We'll be a competitive team that's hard to play against and really does care for each other to be honest. I'm really proud of the way the boys have supported each other over the past month and I'm sure that will transfer to good footy. I think the care for each other is really important. It has affected lots of us in many different ways, but as a footy club and guys that get together on a Tuesday and Thursday for a kick, it's a bit more than just footy at the moment. We're galvanised and focusing on footy, and that's exactly whats 'he would have wanted us to do. We've had that conversation now and we're ready to go. Most improved: Tommy Ford played nearly every game last year and he's a 16-year-old who's done a Rebels pre-season. I think getting James Lukich back from East Point is really important for us. You can see his 2019 grand final and that season when, he came third in the league best and fairest in nine or 10 games. He will make our midfield stronger. Alex McPherson has had an outstanding pre-season again. What to get excited about: Just having footy back again. The consistency of being able to go back our there on a Saturday, see the people in the community and see how proud they are and enjoy those little things. The boys are looking forward to that as well. Waubra is probably the smallest township in the competition. The amount of farmers and people I've met out there, to interact and meet people in the community, we're really looking forward to it. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/73be5a40-95c8-4f3b-8a47-b0631dc57a02.jpg/r0_80_2963_1754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg