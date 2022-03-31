news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys side will take to the field with what they hope will be a winning blend of youth and experience as they start their NAB League campaign this weekend. The Rebels will blood 15 debutants against the Bendigo Pioneers on Saturday, while also banking on the services of five of their 19-year-old players. Making their debuts are Oscar Gawith (Minyip-Murtoa), Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool), Jamie Lloyd (Koroit), Ethan Boyd (Warrnambool), Beau Tedcastle (East Point), Hugh Bond (North Ballarat), Ethan McKercher (Bacchus Marsh), Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints), Deng Lual (East Point), Brody Pope (Horsham), Will White (South Warrnambool), Jett Hopper (Horsham, Lachlan Charleson (East Point), Henry Robertson (Cobden) and Brady Wright (Darley). Flynn Loader, Hamish Sinnott, Jamieson Ballantyne, Myles McCluggage, and Angus Bade will return for the Rebels as top-age players. "We are so excited for the season to begin, the boys have been training since November, and with two years of interruptions, the boys are fizzing," talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. The under-19's boys game is the last of three matches between the Rebels and the Pioneers. The girls side starts the day at 10am, before the under-16's boys at midday. The under-16's side will play two games this season - the Pioneers this Saturday and the Geelong Falcons in round three. "There is some wonderful up and coming talent from around the Greater Western Victoria Rebels region. These boys showed a lot of promise throughout the trial games, we are just hoping that they can come together to really display their talents." Brown said. All games will be played at Queen Elizabeth Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/10c9d77a-50d4-4e0f-8125-b7d58add305b.jpg/r0_220_4858_2965_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg