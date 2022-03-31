New digital future for university broadens options for students

news, latest-news,

Regional and remote students will have more options to complete university, with Federation University launching seven entirely online courses this year. The Ballarat-based university launched enrollments for Federation University Online on Thursday. Federation University Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Duncan Bentley said the new offering would help people who would otherwise struggle to attend a university campus. "Federation University Online allows us to reach people who are time poor or who live in remote areas," he said. "We'll attract a new and different cohort of students, with our 100 per cent online programs giving people the flexibility to study when and how they want." The new online programs include Bachelors of Education (Early Childhood Education), Psychological Sciences and Food and Nutrition and Master of Health (Advanced Nursing). Other fully online programs are Graduate Certificates in health, specialising in emergency nursing, intensive care nursing and advanced nursing. RELATED COVERAGE: Federation University launches new digital initiatives to strengthen future growth The online courses will begin in July. Professor Bentley said the digital education program would increase the university's number of domestic students and help address cross-regional and national skills shortages. He told The Courier last year online education was the fastest growing segment of the higher education sector. Dean of Federation University's Business Accelerator, which is rolling out the online university, Professor Gabriele Suder said the online course were chosen in response to community needs and student requests. She said the number of online courses available would continue to grow, with enrollments for Graduate Certificate in Health (Perioperative Nursing) set to open in late this year. The university plans to offer a Graduate Diploma of Psychology online in 2023. Professor Suder said the online courses were part of the university's 2021-2025 strategic plan. "We are looking to attract a new and different cohort of students given that flexibility opens a lot of doors to education for people we might not traditionally have been targeting," she said. This includes students who may be the first in their family to attend university. Professor Suder said the online courses were an additional offering and would not take away from resources or places in existing university courses. She said students in online courses would complete practical placements and have access to university support services and resources. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

