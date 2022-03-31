news, latest-news,

Peachy the Alexandrine parrot has been on quite the adventure since he flew away from his Canadian home more than six months ago, but despite an extensive vocabulary he can't tell his owners his story. Against all odds Peachy was found last week in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Beaumaris, about 115km from home, when he flew to "find help" from a bird lover who recognised he was "on his last legs". A trip to the vet and the power of social media helped reunite Peachy and his grateful owner Simone Palmer who recognised each other as soon as they were reunited. Peachy's grand adventure began on September 6 and quickly captured the attention of many Ballarat residents who used their lockdown 5km limit to walk the streets calling his name. On the day Ms Palmer was training Peachy outdoors when a blowfly startled him and he flapped away in a panic, failing to return. "His eyes went wild because the blowfly was hanging around, then he flew up. Their instinct is to go to the highest tree but he went straight through the tree - he kept flying high I think in a panic," Ms Palmer said. After posting his disappearance on social media Peachy, 4, was seen across Ballarat from Mt Clear to Sebastopol, Victoria Park and near Federation University's Mt Helen campus. "I didn't think he would survive the night," Ms Palmer said. "People were coming to me thick and fast with reports they had seen him ... it's pretty obvious he's not a native bird," she said. The reports showed he was flying to families and women, often around gardens with a bird bath and that he was happy to engage with local wildlife whose calls he had been able to hear from his home near the Canadian bushland. Over time reports of sightings dried up but Ms Palmer held on to hope that Peachy's notoriously stubborn demeanour was keeping him alive. Alexandrine parrots are known for their stubbornness, and their intelligence. They can learn up to 150 words and phrases, live up to 40 years and are said to have the intelligence of a three-year-old. Peachy knows around 25 words and phrases. "It's that three-year-old will to live, to do what I want to do when I want to," Ms Parker laughed. After Christmas Ms Palmer placed a poster in PetStock stores, reached out on social media sites again and posted on the Lost Birds of Victoria Australia Facebook site and it was from there that she received a notification on her phone on Saturday that a male Alexandrine had been successfully captured and was being cared for at Beaumaris Veterinary Hospital. Just how Peachy survived and ended up in Beaumaris is a mystery, but it is believed he had been in the bayside area for up to six weeks. Parrots are known to travel long distances, but being hand-reared and trained, Ms Palmer was fearful of the predatorial birds and the elements that he had to endure. The parrot had flown to the home of local wildlife lover Bill, who has bird feeders and water in his garden, and landed on his balcony railing. "I believe he was on his last legs and came to a human for help," Bill wrote in an email to Ms Parker. Both Bill and his daughters, one of whom contacted Ms Palmer through the Facebook site to let her know about the bird, were in awe and disbelief that a parrot could travel from Ballarat. Bill said he had seen the bird four to six weeks ago in the same area. "We do not know what creatures can do - and never will," Bill said. Although it was a long shot and she couldn't be sure it was Peachy simply from his description, Ms Palmer drove to the vet on Tuesday morning to check. "Male Alexandrines are very similar once they are adults but it's in their mannerisms and what they know. "He knows my smell, my perfume, my face and his pupils dilated as soon as I walked in. He made the comment good boy, hi buddy, Peachy. "He's a mimic and he knows when I get an angry tone or I'm not happy, even my body language - he can tell everything and is very sensitive to what I do." He let Ms Palmer kiss him on the beak, which many Alexandrines will not do, then nuzzled in to her and fell asleep on her shoulder. She also knew it was Peachy because of his mannerism of grinding his beak when he finishes his food or goes to sleep. "That's what he did when he was on my shoulder and wouldn't leave me alone," she said. "When he fell asleep on my shoulder that's when I knew it was him but he was very distressed and I needed to get him home." Ms Palmer bought Peachy home and he slept for 15 hours and is spending more time in his cage than he used to - by his own choice. "He wants to because it's his safety but also he knows he's been bad," she said. "He keeps saying 'good boy, good boy' feeling guilty I guess that he left. It's a psychological thing, a trauma like anyone that has gone missing there's a readjustment period." Peachy has been welcomed home with lots of his favourite foods, especially blueberries, apples and sunflower seeds which he has been asking for. "He's eating fine and drinking fine and talking to me constantly," she said.

