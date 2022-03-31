news, latest-news,

RILEY Shillito has become Ballarat's first gold medalist at the National Athletics Championships in Sydney dominating to win the under-15s Steeplechase. The 13-year-old was a runaway winner of the grueling event, scoring victory by almost 12 seconds, in a time of 6 minutes 30.85 seconds. In just his second competitive steeplechase, Shillito smashed his previous best time by 27 seconds, pulling away to win which he had in the bad by the start of the final lap. Back home and straight away back to training, the Ballarat Grammar student said he had surprised himself at how well he had gone. "I was told by my coach just to be in the top four at least by the start line the first time around and see what happens from there, once we get 600m in and just push and then really attack the second last water jump," he said. "By the first line I was fourth, then next time around I was second by about five metres and then next time at the line, I was two metres ahead of second, he caught up to by the second last water jump but once I got through that I was able to get away." Riley said long distance had always been his favoured events. "I've always enjoyed the longer distances, there were others in my running group doing the steeples and I thought I'd just try it out," he said. "I've never really done too much of hurdles, I think it's because it's a bit different and I seem to be able to do pretty well as well." Riley said he would move now concentrate on playing football this season with Gordon but hoped to continue up his running through the winter cross-country season. Meanwhile, Alannah Peart took out a silver medal in the under-20 10,000m walk, finishing in a time of 48 minutes 37.45 seconds. Wendouree Athletic Club's Mackayla Culvenor also won a silver in the Under 15 girls triple jump with a personal best jump of 11.36m. Another Wendouree athlete, Lockie O'Keefe, who moved up an age group to the under 20s high jump. O'Keefe jumped 2m to finish in equal second with two other athletes, all claiming the silver medal for their efforts.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/789fbf8e-61db-4cc8-ad67-d691797ac14e.jpg/r0_218_4863_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg