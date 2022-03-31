news, latest-news, commercial property Ballarat

Ray White Ballarat is proud to offer this amazing landmark property to the market. Built in 1887, this is an exciting opportunity for the buyer to transform this outstanding building back into premium A-grade commercial office space. The property is located opposite the Ballarat Railway Station and 'The Goods Shed' which has undergone an extensive redevelopment. It is also situated within the GovHub precinct, which is proving to be a very popular and attractive location for successful businesses. The classic elegance of its era is one of the main attractions for this building, along with its prime Ballarat CBD position. The three level office building also has the opportunity to create a modern and flexible floor space. Areas of the property include a ground floor (467.20 square metres), a first floor (483.20 square metres), and a basement (400 square metres). Please note, all areas are approximate. Don't delay, contact the agency today for your chance to inspect this fantastic property.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/8e352697-b3b1-475f-b82d-1f9631dff793.jpg/r1_33_2443_1413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg