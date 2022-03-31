Drug trade disrupted after police crack trafficking ring

news, latest-news,

The drug trade in Ballarat has been disrupted as a result of a protracted police investigation and the seizure of about half a million dollars' worth of drugs. The four-month investigation into methylamphetamine trafficking into the Ballarat, Geelong and Warrnambool areas has culminated in the successful seizure of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, weapons and proceeds of crime. It comes after detectives executed a series of raids across Melbourne's west, Geelong and Warrnambool on Wednesday morning. A substantial amount of illicit substances, weapons and proceeds of crime were seized during the ten search warrants in Grovedale, Highton, Point Cook, Werribee, and Warrnambool. As a result of the raids police located approximately 700 grams of methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of $420,000, 38 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $16,000 and small quantities of GHB, MDMA bills, anabolic steroids, cannabis and testosterone. Police also seized three luxury vehicles worth approximately $390,000 and alleged to be the proceeds of crime - a 2020 BMW M4, a 2014 Chrysler 300c, and a 2016 Mercedes C63 AMG Sedan. A 2015 Kenworth truck and five motorbikes, including a 2018 KTM450; a 2015 Honda CR450; a 2018 Suzuki GSXR 750; a 2012 Suzuki RM80; a 2010 BMW S1000, were also found and believed to be the proceeds of crime. Almost $200,000 in cash and allegedly fraudulent and fake identification documents were also located, along with an array of weapons including a handgun, pistol, shotgun, extendable baton and two silencers. Six people were arrested and charged, including a 32-year-old Highton man, a 30-year-old Point Cook man, 34-year-old Point Cook man, 31-year-old Warrnambool man, 26-year-old Werribee man and a 27-year-old Werribee man. Four of those arrested have been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine which comes with a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw, from the Western Region Crime Squad, said the arrests had caused "a huge dent in the supply of methylamphetamine across south western Victoria, with almost half a million dollars' worth of the drug removed from the streets". "A number of those arrested are now staring at the very real possibility of up to 25 years in a prison cell, which is a world away from the fast money and fast cars many drug traffickers foolishly think will last forever. "As part of these investigations, we are not only focused on arresting those peddling drugs within our community, but also financially decimating anyone involved in drug trafficking, by seizing every single dollar and asset they have illegally gained," he said. "Victoria Police has zero tolerance for drug traffickers, especially those who prey on people who are addicted and vulnerable. "Make no mistake - those who deliberately corrupt the safety of the Victorian community with illicit drugs will be caught and thrown before a court." The operation was led by detectives from the Western Region Crime Squad, with support from crime investigation units based in Wyndham, Geelong and Warrnambool. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/ee1bbe75-bed3-476d-8bd7-6c3dba2ea570.jpg/r6_427_2909_2067_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg