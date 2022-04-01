news, latest-news,

A new service for residents wanting documents signed by a justice of the peace has opened in Ballarat. The new document signing service is located at Barkly Square and it is hoped people who use the hub, along with the Ballarat East community, will benefit from the service. The Royal Victorian Association of Honorary Justices Ballarat branch member Maria Sozanski JP will volunteer her time at the Barkly Square document signing service. She said some people who used the Barkly Square hub, including refugees and disadvantaged youth, did not always feel comfortable attending the police station to get a document signed by a justice of the peace. A board member of the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Centre suggested a document signing service would be beneficial at the Barkly Square hub. "Going into the police station could be quite intimidating for some people, especially for some young people," Mrs Sozanski said. "This new service is more approachable." A justice of the peace completes a range of important roles from certifying true copies of original documents and people's identities, to witnessing statutory declarations or affidavits. Mrs Sozanski said the service was free. Honorary justices who staff these rosters are volunteers who freely give their time to assist the greater Ballarat community. She said she had been a justice of the peace for 15 years and fulfilled a shift at the Ballarat Police Station every two weeks as well as every week at Barkly Square. "My father was a JP for 50 years in New South Wales. It's always been in the back of my mind. It's something I can do," Mrs Sozanski said. A number of Ballarat residents have completed the extensive selection and training process with the Department of Justice to become justices of the peace and it is hoped they will be sworn in soon to add to the available resources. The Ballarat branch signs about 50,000 documents each year. Mrs Sozanski said the opening hours of the Barkly Square service could increase if there was more demand. It is currently operating from Barkly Square, 25-39 Barkly Street, in the gathering space adjacent to the Pot of Courage cafe every Thursday from 12pm to 1.30pm. The document signing station operates at the Ballarat Police Station on Mondays to Thursdays from 11.30am until 2.30pm and 4.30pm to 6pm. On Fridays it operates between 11.30am and 6pm. Any justice of the peace or bail justices wanting to join a roster or the RVAHJ Ballarat branch can contact secretary Jackie Warner JP at jponlinevic@gmail.com. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

