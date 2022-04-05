BHBR names its top 10 for season 2021-22

news, latest-news,

SEBASTOPOL skipper Scott Roberts has been named as the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region player of season 2021-22. The panel of judges led by Victoria Bowling Club and Ballarat bowls legend Barry Clark has chosen Roberts as the best-of-the-best this season. Roberts led the Burra to an outstanding season, losing only two games before coming up short in the grand final against a fired-up Webbcona. Returning to the game after a break, the judges said Roberts was a clear number one pick of this year's players. "He had an outstanding year after a break and played all shots to a high standard and deserves to be number one," the judges said. While there might not be a Henderon or Cleary Medal at stake the - what is hoped to become annual top 10 list - is an opportunity to celebrate the best players in the season just gone. Unsurprisingly, Sebastopol and Webbcona players make up the vast majority of the top 10 list with seven players selected. In at number two is Webbcona's young gun Ben McArthur who capped off an exceptional finals series, leading his team to a 24-11 grand final rink win, with that result going a long way to securing Webbcona the Saturday Premier title. McArthur's team went undefeated through the finals, winning matches 23-19 over Buninyong, 19-16 over Victoria before the huge grand final score. "He's a blue blood. His Mum and Dad played premier league. He has an excellent final series and can play all the shots," the judges said. At number three is Victoria's Shaun Clark. leading his team to Victoria's only successful result in the finals series, a 26-16 win in the semi-final match up with Sebastopol. "He's a good draw bowler, team player and reads the head well," the judges said. Coming in at number four is another young Webbcona skipper in Matt Blackburn who provided some of the biggest highlights of the finals series, including his come-from-behind 20-20 draw in the grand final. Blackburn who took on the role of team leader for Webbcona this season was a breath of fresh air for the young squad, helping his squad ride the momentum to a breakthrough title, the club's first in 17 seasons. It's that team leading role that has seen him earn a top five position "One of the most improved players in premier league, a good captain and team leader," the judges said. Rounding out the top five was Sebastopol veteran Murray Gannon who has continued to keep up his high rating all through the season. "Can play all shots. Gets the most out of his team and a good team player," were the notes regarding Gannon's season. Coming in at number six was Webbcona's Gary Johnson who led his side to a 22-17 win over Gannon's team in the grand final. "A very aggressive player. Likes the short ends and has got one of the best drives in the premier league," the judges said. Victoria's Craig Ford came in at number seven, ahead of Sebastopol pair Rob Baker and William Matthews. And the final spot was reserved for Ballarat's Zac' Stewart was a clear stand-out bowler in the sides that missed finals. "He battled hard all year. Gave his best for his club and is a good all-round bowler," the judges said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/6e87fa4d-6354-4c82-8f2c-2946bd1d836e.jpg/r24_0_1689_941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg