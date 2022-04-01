news, latest-news,

Ballarat ended the month with a cooler than average day, however our average rainfall and temperatures in March were fairly consistent with the city's long-term averages. According to Bureau of Meteorology data, Ballarat recorded a total rainfall of 43 milliliters for the month, a slight increase of the long-term March average of 42mm. The highest rainfall occurred on March 5 when the city recorded 24.8mm, a result of the devastating heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Queensland and New South Wales. Ballarat's average maximum temperature for the past 31 days was 23.2 degrees, an increase of the long-term March average of 22.3 degrees. The city's hottest day of the month was recorded on March 4 with a temperature of 30.3 degrees. Over the past two weeks, the 2021-2022 La Nina event has weakened slightly. Climate outlooks indicate a return to neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) levels, which is neither La Nina or El Nino, late in autumn. For the last day of the month, Ballarat reached a top temperature of degrees 15.7 degrees. A slight chance of rain is forecast for the city on Friday, while a high chance of rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday. Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, April 3 at 2am (which is 3am daylight saving time) when clocks are put back one hour.

