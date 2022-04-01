news, latest-news,

Ballarat's Head of the Lake regatta will move to a night event next year, with the City of Ballaarat to install underwater lighting over the next few months. As part of a push to attract Commonwealth Games events to the city, council has agreed to install additional lake lighting from April this year. The 2023 Head of the Lake will be the first test event for the lights, which will illuminate underneath the current rowing course. The lights will be drilled into the bottom of the lake, and will be able to change colour, similar to the fountain and Town Hall. It's expected lighting around the Steve Moneghetti Track will also be complete by this time, with the design modified to include electric scooter charging stations on every pole, at minimal cost to the consumer. Approached for comment, a council spokesperson said the project was long overdue. "Lake Wendouree has so much potential for events - once the lights are fully installed, we'll also look to move the former January 26 fireworks to the Head of the Lake as well," they said. "Even if the Commonwealth Games back out, we'll still have the most lit lake in Victoria." It's understood bioluminescent fish were investigated, but rejected as they didn't obey instructions. "They wouldn't stay in their own lane," the spokesperson muttered. They then compared the lake to Loch Ness. "It's nothing like Loch Ness," they said. "The good news is it'll create maybe 100 jobs for scuba divers, or qualified rakali, to change the lightbulbs." It's expected the lights will attract more insects, which could in turn help bring more fish, wrote acclaimed naturalist Sir David Rabbitborough. "As long as the fish don't get too confused, I suppose," he wrote. More water will be pumped into the lake to account for the expected rapid evaporation, due to the heat from the lights - CHW offered to divert Burrumbeet Creek into the lake, noting Ballarat swimmers will soon enjoy a pleasant 23 degree lake all year round. The new lights will be powered by a new set of full-height wind turbines at either of the rowing course, which are also expected to light up - Sir Rabbitborough wrote this shouldn't chop up too many local birds, but it may affect pink flamingo migration patterns. Sir Rabbitborough suggested the idea of a fried chicken franchise at the bottom of the turbine to maximise recycling opportunities. The additional lighting has also drawn the attention of NASA and Elon Musk for potential spacecraft splashdowns in Lake Wendouree. However, not everyone is impressed with the plan - Lake Over Lights (LOL) spokesperson Mona Wyner said a different design should be investigated. "This is abysmal," they said. "Why does this council insist on making our town even brighter - surely they are taking a lend of us all." Construction will begin on April 1. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/fe655472-9370-41e2-b29c-945ce6c3a595.jpg/r11_248_4807_2958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg