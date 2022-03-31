news, latest-news,

Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan have combined to clinch a special national rowing title at Nagambie. The Olympians, and former world champions and Ballarat head of the lake crew members took out the open women's coxless pair on Thursday. They led throughout to finish 6.34 seconds clear after 2000m and take home the Sarah Tait Memorial Trophy. This is the first time the event has been contested in Tait's honour. Tait died in 2016 after a battle with with cervical cancer. "It's very special to win the event," Werry said. 'We had a bit of a moment on the start line, thinking about Sarah and her family. "She was an idol for me growing up and it is incredibly emotional and special to have won the trophy," Werry said. Stephan said Tait had such a big part of women's sweep. "I was lucky enough to row the pair with her when she came back from London (Olympics). " What she stood for and how she led this squad was a massive thing, and after she got silver in the pair, it was about trying to qualify the eight for Rio. 'Unfortunately, she couldn't be at the Games, and when we got to go to Rio, it was about trying to carry on her legacy," Stephan said. Ballarat's Werry rows for Mercantile, while Stephan from Nhill is with Melbourne University.

