Inflation shrinking wages amid deepening cost-of-living crisis

Stagnant wages, climbing inflation, unprecedented housing stress, anemic GDP growth forecasts and - as flagged by the Reserve Bank of Australia last month - looming interest rate hikes. The cost-of-living crisis besetting the community has all the trappings of a disaster film, absent the usual promise of a happy denouement. "Make no mistake about it, it's going to be a disaster," said Brett Edgington, secretary of the Ballarat Trades and Labour Council, in reference to the impact of higher interest rates in the current climate. "We know that more and more people in regional Victoria are already struggling to meet their repayments and pay their bills with cost of living rising, all the while wages continue to slip further and further behind. "We've reached crisis point." It's a view backed by a recent report, which found two-thirds of mortgagees in the Ballarat region along with nearly half of all renters were experiencing housing stress. And, as reported by The Courier this week, the cascading cost-of-living pressures on households is finding daily reflection in the unparalleled demand for emergency food and housing relief across Ballarat, with many households just "one pay cheque away from homelessness", according to Uniting Vic.Tas Ballarat. To address this cost-of-living crisis, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) is pushing for a five per cent increase to the minimum wage. If accepted by the Fair Work Commission, the minimum hourly rate for more than 2.5 million workers would rise to $21.35, taking the full-year wage to $42,183.96. However, with the pay of about one third of all workers linked to the minimum wage, as research suggests, the raise would have the effect of producing broader, economy-wide wage growth. READ MORE ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the five per cent increase to the minimum wage was necessary to guard against a prolonged situation in which workers effectively took an annual pay cut, due to inflation outstripping wage growth. On ACTU estimates, the average worker suffered a real wage cut of $800 alone last year and, according to treasury inflation forecasts, is set to lose a further $500 by the end of June. "If [the federal] government is serious about addressing cost of living pressures, it starts with wage growth," Ms McManus said. "The biggest, and most immediate action the Prime Minister can take is [to back] this increase." Mr Edgington welcomed the ACTU submission but charactersied it as "modest", emphasising it wouldn't result in real wage rise for low-income workers given the proposed five per cent increase would merely keep abreast of inflation. "With inflation hitting 4.25 per cent in six months' time [as projected in the budget], the 5 per cent increase will barely keep workers over the cost-of-living increases, so it's a very modest claim," he said. "But it's essential - working families can't keep sustaining cuts to their wages, especially with the price of fuel, childcare, groceries skyrocketing." The Business Council of Australia is yet to respond to the ACTU position, but some retailer groups have already expressed their opposition to it, citing the ongoing negative impact of the pandemic and the recent flood disasters in New South Wales and Queensland. In a bid to ease cost-of-living pressures, the federal government introduced a temporary cut to the fuel excise this week, and flagged a one-off $250 payment for pensioners, carers, veterans, job seekers and concession card holders in the budget. It also promised 10 million low- and middle-income earners a one-off $420 tax offset. The sweetener will be short-lived, however, with budget papers revealing these same workers will be hit with a tax increase of $1500 next year. Citing this, Mr Edgington characterised the federal government's budget response as a "sugar-hit that's targeting the next six or seven weeks before the election". "You might be able to cover one of your phone bills or a week's rent [with the measures], but it does nothing for you in long-term." In Thursday night's budget reply speech, opposition leader Anthony Albanese pledged to address stagnant wage growth.

