comment,

SERVICES DECLINING I received an email to say Apia insurance was closing its branch in Wendouree village and would have to pay my insurance at the post office now or over the phone Like many customers I like to deal with people face to face if I have any queries that may arise Really disappointed with Apia for making this decision in closing the branch. Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol. GROWING INTEREST In response to a significant increase in recent enquiries and activity, the Ballarat Residents & Ratepayers Association Inc is now opening up membership for all residents and ratepayers in the Ballarat council region. If you have something you would like to contribute to our community, are interested in supporting us to advocate positively, come and join a progressive group that is working towards advancing our City and ensuring that our rates are spent wisely. We have information and membership application forms on our website at https://brra.asn.au/membership/. We will have an open meeting once we can gauge interest numbers etc. Thank you for your interest. Bruce Crawford (President BRRA) HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW. HERITAGE ANOMOLIES Why is the fence classified as heritage at the old orphanage site along Stawell Street when part of it has bricks from the seventies across where a gate was. If truly heritage listed then those bricks should be taken out and replaced with bricks that match the rest of the fence. If not they are not replaced then it should be knocked down due to not being fully classified as a heritage fence. Ken Dobbin, Ballarat. OUR BIGGEST THREAT Last week saw an impressive range of heavy hitters for the environment deliver repeated blows to our government on its climate inaction. Full-page ads placed by 17 of our former defence leaders called the climate crisis the single greatest threat to Australians future and security, with Former Chief of Defence Chris Barry saying Australia was missing in action in its duty of care. This esteemed group also called for Australia to speed up the transition to electric vehicles to protect us from our reliance on imported fuel. With 90 per cent of our oil imported, they noted we face a massive security weakness that could see our economy "grind to a halt within weeks. In the same week, Malcolm Turnbull publicly noted that Angus Taylors decision to award $50 million of subsidies to the polluting gas sector was surreal, and the UN Secretary-General called Australia a holdout among the G20 countries after Scott Morrison refused, yet again, to strengthen Australias 2030 emissions reduction target. It is distressing, in a week when both the Arctic and Antarctic smashed temperature records, that our climate-incompetent government flagrantly continues to ignore expert opinion on both climate and national security. Karen Campbell, Geelong WINTER IS COMING Why would the council give more outdoor seating in Ballarat as it clogs up the city with parking issues and now it's coming up to winter and they will not be used. Mark Thompson, Wendouree.

