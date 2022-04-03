news, latest-news,

A mini-streetscape for scooters and a riding relay marked the end of a term of bike ed for students at Black Hill Primary School. Pupils from all year levels have taken part in bike ed lessons throughout term to learn about road safety, road signs, and improve their riding skills. The school received a $1000 grant for the Bike Ed Challenge Day and the use of the VicRoads Bike Ed trailer, and its 12 bikes, throughout the term to ensure all children whether they own bikes or not could be part of the program. "We are trying to promote kids riding safely to and from school, teaching them how to ride safely on the footpath, in single file, how to efficiently brake and generally build the skill-set of students so they can ride safely around the community," said Black Hill Primary School PE teacher Chloe Dew. For Friday's challenge day prep to grade two students wheeled their way around city roads built inside the school gym complete with roads and road signs to increase awareness about stopping, giving way, one way streets and other direction. Older pupils took part in a riding relay on the school oval. "We've been doing bike ed this term trying to teach about road safety ... and received a funding grant which we wanted to use to run an event that would really promote students riding bikes and riding them safely," Ms Dew said. IN OTHER NEWS "Having the VicRoads Bike Ed trailer meant we could all be on bikes rather than a couple of kids missing out." The school held its own ride to school day, a week after more than 350,000 students took part in the National Ride to School Day, because school photos were held on the 'official' ride day and most students did not want to ride and have "helmet hair" for their shots. "In running bike ed we are looking at the longevity of the community," Ms Dew said. "If we can create future cycle commuters, people who enjoy getting on their bike to travel to and from work, it's great for the future. We are trying to promote a life-long love of cycling."

