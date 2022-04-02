news, latest-news,

Every junior and senior female soccer player in Ballarat will have free access to protective headgear as the sport moves to address fears about potential traumatic head injuries. There is growing concern that heading the ball could damage the brain, especially in children who have softer skulls. Football Australia is still to release any changes to its heading guidelines almost two years on from announcing it would renew its policies after the skill was banned in other countries. In early 2020 soccer associations in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland banned children aged 11-and-under from practising headers at training and made it a low priority for 11-to-16-year-olds due to studies raising concerns about concussions and long-term brain injuries. Recently, professional and amateur soccer players have started to wear specifically-designed headbands to reduce the risk of brain injury. Warren McLean donated over 300 pieces of the headgear for all Ballarat State League, NPL and BDSA female players after his daughter suffered two concussions while playing in recent years. "It's terrible as a parent. She was quite bad after her concussions; she had to take a couple of weeks off," he said. "She doesn't remember the events at all. "From what I read, the headgear reduces the risk of head injuries by around 80 per cent. "When playing soccer, most of the concussions probably come from head knocks when girls are competing for headers. The headbands definitely reduce the chances of concussion and help protects the girls, so I thought, why not buy one for all of them." Studies by the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab showed that the Storelli headguard that will be available to Ballarat players lowers the rate of head injuries by 84 per cent. The black headband runs around the forehead and is padded with 9-12mm of the same foam used in US Army and Special Forces helmets. The headgear has become increasingly prevalent in the women's game, with recent studies revealing female athletes had a higher rate of concussions than their male counterparts. A survey of injuries over 10 years of high school sports in the United States found that girls were 12 per cent more likely to sustain a concussion than boys and that girls' soccer had the highest right of concussion overall. Writing in The Conversation, University of New South Wales researcher Shreya McLeod noted that women tended to be more aware of their symptoms and more likely to report them, accounting for some degree of the gap. However, she said under-reporting still existed. "Like males, women report a range of symptoms after a concussion, such as headaches, mental fatigue, concentration difficulties and mood swings," McLeod said. "Although symptoms can last longer in some people, recovery from a concussion normally takes seven to ten days for adults. Research on length of recovery is mixed but overall supports that women take longer to recover than men. "Women also perform worse on neurocognitive testing post-injury, which measures things like decision-making ability and processing." McLeod said physiological differences also made female athletes more susceptible to the impacts of head injuries. "Female athletes generally have shorter and narrower necks and lower head mass (their heads are smaller and less dense). These factors are associated with lower neck strength. Neck strength is a protective factor against concussion, so women may be more susceptible for this reason," she said. "Further, female brains metabolise glucose (sugar) and oxygen faster than male brains. If a head injury temporarily disrupts blood supply to the brain, it could have a greater effect on the faster nutrient-burning female brain." As a parent, Warren McLean felt there was more awareness around concussions at a grassroots level. "When I played, I'd get concussed and then play the next week. You wouldn't worry about it all. Suddenly, I find there's a lot more awareness around it," he said. "I read something about girls suffering more from concussions and I thought 'absolutely, let's help them all out. Even if it helps one player, that's a good thing." Ballarat and District Soccer Association president Herman Bogers was hopeful a majority of players would start wearing the headgear. "We've offered them to all the clubs," he said. "Even if only a percentage take it up it's still good that some girls will have protection anyway."

