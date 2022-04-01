news, latest-news, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Backspace Gallery, emerging artists, Ballarat, Art

The Art Gallery of Ballarat is calling out to emerging artists to apply to exhibit at Backspace Gallery in 2023. Gallery director Louise Tegart said sitting on the selection panel was one of the highlights of her year. "It's great ... seeing what people are thinking about and who's out there locally, and its a really great way for the gallery to see who is out and about," she said. Backspace Gallery is designed to showcase early career artists, usually in the first five to ten years of their career, and is free to exhibit. "It's not people just starting out, they might be people who have had a few exhibition or they've been in group exhibition - it's not people who have been exhibiting for a long time," she said. "Its a really about giving an opportunity for those early career artists to exhibit in a public gallery and be supported by professional staff." The support artists will receive includes curatorial guidance to hone their concepts down to a final selection of works, working with gallery designers on the layout of their exhibit, as well as promotional assistance and help with installation. In a first for the program this year, Ms Tegart said the gallery had put together a written guide to further assist hosted artists. "We've put together a really comprehensive manual, which is really about professional development and helping the artists with things like what would you put in an artist's statement," she said. "Really helping them with things that if they go on to another public gallery show, those are the things that will be asked of them." While preference will be given to artists living or working in the region, Ms Tegart said there was no particular themes the panel was looking for, and timing played a part in selection. "It's really around the quality of the work that's produced, the concept for the exhibition - has the artist thought through what they're trying to say," she said. "Often we get people applying who want to tie in with something in particular, like NAIDOC Week, so the timing of things also plays into it - and just trying to get a balance across the year ... we try to show different mediums." Applications close at 5pm May 8, 2022. To apply, visit: artgalleryofballarat.com.au/2023-backspace-gallery-application/

