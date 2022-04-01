coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | THURSDAY, MARCH 31: NEW CASES: 197 (up from 174 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1014 (up from 938 yesterday) The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen back above 1000, with 1014 ongoing infections as of Friday. That number is an increase on the 938 on Thursday. The increase comes with another rise in new daily infections in the city, with 197 new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight, Thursday. There were 174 new cases yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | FRIDAY, APRIL 1 NEW CASES: 10, 424 DEATHS: 6 IN HOSPITAL: 310 ICU: 12 VENTILATOR: 3 COVID-19 case numbers remain high across the country, driven by a rise in infections from an Omicron sub-variant. It comes as restrictions eased across three states on Thursday, despite the recent rise in national cases. On Thursday, there were nearly 60,000 new infections nationwide, reaching levels experienced during the Omicron wave in summer. Of those, more than 22,000 were in NSW, 11,292 in Victoria, 9727 in Western Australia, 7289 in Queensland, 5061 in South Australis, 2478 in Tasmania, 1194 in the ACT and 526 in the Northern Territory. There were a further 32 deaths reported by state and territory health authorities, with more than half of those being in NSW. Meanwhile, Queensland, SA and WA have eased back some of their restrictions. Recently recovered cases in Queensland will now be considered as "cleared cases", and won't have to undergo isolation if they are a close contact or experience symptoms for 12 weeks. Vaccine mandates have been removed in SA for certain industries such as education and transport. Capacity limits on venues in WA have also been increased, as the state experiences some of its highest daily infections. It comes as the vaccine rollout nationally passed another milestone, with more than 80 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds being fully vaccinated. Those in the 12-15 age group are not yet eligible to receive a booster dose, with third doses only available to those 16 and over. However, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is considering data from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to allow a third dose to be approved for 12- to 15-year-olds. The expert panel is reviewing data on epidemiology, serious illness and its use in the age group overseas. There are now 67.8 per cent of the eligible population over 16 who have received their booster shot. From next week, a fourth dose - or second booster - will be rolled out to older and vulnerable Australians, ahead of a predicted winter surge of cases. People over 60, Indigenous Australians over 50, those in aged and disability care, as well as people who are immunocompromised, will be among the groups able to receive their fourth dose. However, ATAGI has not recommended a fourth dose for the broader population. Experts have warned the upcoming winter could see the virus coincide with rising flu cases, the first time the country has experienced an influenza season since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

