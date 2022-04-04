news, latest-news,

The A Pot of Courage social enterprise cafe has grown so quickly, from an idea to a medium sized business in a little over two years, that it needs more support to allow it to keep growing. Having continued to operate providing takeaway during pandemic lockdowns, A Pot of Courage has now trained and employed 30 people, mostly refugee and migrant women, since it began in late 2019. While trainees and staff are paid, volunteers also work in the cafe and founder Shiree Pilkinton, who has a full-time job, also puts 20 to 25 hours a week in to running the cafe. APOC last month received the 2022 Outstanding Contribution to Ballarat's Intercultural Community Award, presented at the City of Ballarat's Intercultural Extravaganza and Awards night, in recognition of their work, the difference the cafe makes in the community, and the volunteer hours invested in the enterprise. "It's fantastic to have that recognition and it is also a great opportunity to raise more awareness of who we are and what we have been doing particularly through the pandemic when hospitality businesses have suffered so much," Ms Pilkinton said. "It was acknowledging the 26, now 30 people who we have trained and employed since late 2019 ... who mostly fit the category of being marginalised or who had great difficulty in securing employment and even being interviewed. "APOC is this very culturally safe and supportive environment where they thrive, they now have the financial freedom they haven't had in the past and they extend their network in our community by being at work ... having a sense of belonging, empowerment and their mental health improves when they have a purpose each day." The award also recognised the thousands of hours Ms Pilkinton has given to the cafe as its founder. "I'm happy to be recognised for that because it's a bloody massive task ... but our potential is even greater than what we are reaching at the moment because there are only so many hours in a week or day," Ms Pilkinton said. "We hope this recognition helps us to attract more business. We want more local businesses and organisations, government departments, to use us for catering because the more business we have flowing through the sooner we can afford to pay for a coordination manager and business expansion. The handbrake is on a bit as I can't possibly do any more than what I'm doing." Ms Pilkinton established A Pot of Courage after the success of a Prevention of Violence Against Women project, while she was working at Women's Health Grampians, and a book titled It Takes Courage - sharing secret recipes and stories from our homelands. Through that project, in which women shared food each week, she heard story after story of women who were struggling to be employed, or even interviewed, who wanted more financial independence and to feel a sense of belonging in Ballarat. She offered to help them set up a cafe and donated her time for 12 months, but two and a half years later she is still there on top of her role at the Centre for Multicultural Youth. Ms Pilkinton said training was not just on cafes, catering and cooking but also in business management and development, with one staff member recently enrolling in a Certificate IV in leadership and management training. And she is hoping that with the training done A Pot of Courage will be able to run public cooking classes and develop other skills which will see more income streams developed in cooking classes and events, and people to help with coordination of volunteer hours. IN OTHER NEWS She is also hoping local businesses and individuals will come on board and sponsor a trainee , perhaps providing $5000 to cover training costs for three months for a new trainee or some amount toward that. "When you have a social enterprise and focus on upskilling and giving people more training and employment opportunities, the costs are really high as it takes longer to do every step because you are training people. You are paying the trainees, paying the trainers who are senior staff so we do carry a lot of costs in making this work. "In an ideal world, which we are getting closer to post-COVID, we want to see people coming through and spending three to six months with us getting training, getting something on their resume, getting on-the-job experience and then they can go out in to the big wide world and work somewhere else, which will create a vacancy for someone else to come in and have the same opportunity." Anyone interested in sponsorship of A Pot of Courage or other inquiries can contact apotofcourage@gmail.com

