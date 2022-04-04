news, latest-news, Mental health, Art, Gallery of Ballarat, Sudanese, Nyagak Lel Yang, South Sudanese Minds

Artist to Artist event organiser Farida Machar said Nyagek Lel Yang was passionate about her culture, mental health and bringing people together. A panel discussion covering art and mental health in the South Sudanese community was held in memory of the Ballarat-based Yang at Art Gallery of Ballarat on Sunday. Yang died last year. Ms Machar, who runs mental health organisation South Sudanese Minds, said it was an important to have these conversations within the community where the topic of mental health was largely taboo. "It's second hand trauma, generational trauma and then issues all teenagers, young adolescents go through the phase where they're trying to find themselves," Ms Machar said. "One of the biggest players is the culture clash in terms of where we stand and where we fit in ... at home we're someone different, we're South Sudanese, and then at school, at university or work we spend a majority of our time around Australian culture". "With all the pressures compounded it impacts someone's mental health really badly, I feel like with coloured people there's so many layers to it that we're trying to unpack." Ms Machar said visibility was important in showing young South Sudanese people a career in art was a viable career path, and institutions like the Art Gallery of Ballarat should continue to provide opportunities for those from diverse backgrounds. Yang's exhibition My kulture took place in late 2021 at Backspace Gallery. "Just having opportunities and opening the door for people - once doors open, people will take it and put their best foot forward and do what they can do," Ms Machar said. "The reason why we've chosen art, different forms of art, is just to show my community that there's different ways of even expressing yourself with different career paths - you don't have to stick to the traditional norms. "People can express themselves through art and showcase what they've gone through through art." IN OTHER NEWS The sold out event took place in partnership with the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council, with Yang's artwork displayed. Ms Machar said Yang made strides in visibility for the South Sudanese community in the field. "She [did] a lot of artwork of people that look like her and she's trying to showcase representation and just people within her community and expressing that - making her work visible to people and her people," Ms Machar said. Visit: www.ssamind.org/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/0a616d68-7d87-43c2-b283-3a006c0f5787.jpg/r0_287_5472_3379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg