The Grampians Public Health Unit's hitting the road this weekend, with a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic heading to Bunnings Delacombe. As well as a million jokes about getting a jab with onion and sauce, there'll also be adult Pfizer doses available between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. It'll be walk-ups only, for people aged 16 or older. IN THE NEWS The pop-up clinic follows another pop-up in Wendouree on Friday. According to the Victorian Department of Health, about 70 per cent of postcode 3350 has received a third dose, about 60 per cent of postcode 3355, and about 55 per cent of postcode 3356. This week, a fourth dose was made available for some vulnerable groups ahead of an expected winter COVID surge. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

