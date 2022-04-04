news, latest-news,

A community workshop to increase cultural awareness of Indigenous connectivity and the use of plants and fibres was held in Creswick last week. Pupils from Creswick, Creswick North, St Augustine's, Newlyn and Clunes primary schools attended the workshop at Creswick Neighbourhood Centre last Thursday. Gunditjimara person Ira Barker and Dja Dja Wurrung representative Pauline Ugle worked with the participants following a welcome to country and smoking ceremony. Event organiser and sustainability group Transition Creswick member, Katherine Lewisohn, said the event increased cultural connectivity between the community. "It gave the students an opportunity to experience Dja Dja Wurrung connection to country. It gave them an introduction to how food and fibre plants are used by the Dja Dja Wurrung people," Ms Lewisohn said. The pupils were able to taste food created from Indigenous plants and learn how to use plants for weaving and how to create a fire. The event was part of a larger project being run by Transition Creswick, a recipient of a Hepburn Shire Council biodiversity grant. The project, called the Creswick Indigenous Food and Fibre Plant Biodiversity Garden and Cultural Awareness Project, will see the designing and planting of an Indigenous garden at the Creswick Neighbourhood House at the end of the year. The garden will be used as an education space.

