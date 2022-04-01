Father and son sentenced for attempting to convince a victim to change her statement

news, latest-news,

A man's uncontrolled anger led him to spend months in prison, where he recruited his father to help him force a victim to change her statement with police. Nathan McNichol, 36, and his father Rickie McNichol, 62, were sentenced at the County Court of Victoria on Thursday for attempting to pervert the course of justice, which is considered a serious criminal charge. Judge Trevor Wraight said their actions were 'sinister' and 'unsophisticated', as they discussed their plan together on a prison phone which told them their conversation would be recorded. Nathan McNichol was also sentenced for assault and criminal damage which Judge Wraight said was 'appalling conduct' and made a woman and her young children feel afraid. The court heard Nathan McNichol caused damage to the woman's front door, kicking it multiple times and damaging the frame. Neighbours of the Miner's Rest property heard him yell 'I am going to f**king kill you' before he went inside and pushed the woman onto the bed with both hands. The woman's young child came into the bedroom and heard McNichol swear, leave and then throw a rock at the front door. "It would undoubtedly have been a frightening experience for (the woman) who was at her home with her two young children," Judge Wraight said. "It's just appalling. It is angry violent conduct and that is why in these sorts of cases general deterrence must be the primary sentencing consideration." McNichol was arrested in May 2019 and had a number of conversations on the phone with his father while in prison about attempting to pervert the course of justice by convincing the woman to change her statement. Ricki McNichol made a threat to the woman's father that she would need to change her statement or they would report false payment claims to Centrelink and that she had falsified documents at her bank. The court heard the father and son pair had no prior criminal history and had led 'blameless' and 'productive' lives until this incident. "A message must be conveyed that conduct such as yours must not be tolerated when it is designed to interfere with the administration of justice," Judge Wraight said. Nathan McNichol was convicted and sentenced to five months' imprisonment time already served with a two-year community corrections order and 200 hours of unpaid community work. Ricki McNichol was convicted and ordered to complete a two-year community corrections order with a requirement to complete 200 hours unpaid community work. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/9c766ad0-ad81-4761-86a1-f336afc8f962.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg