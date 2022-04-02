news, latest-news,

A HAUNTING plunge into Australian history delivered by lost children in an abandoned orphanage has taken two years for Ballarat Theatre Company to bring to the stage from Saturday night. This is the company's second live show since the pandemic began and has also proved a big challenge. Children of the Black Skirt director Deanne Joorsten said it was critical to set the right tone and interpretation in this production. But, drawing on a lot of physical theatre, this was also a great chance for performers and crew to really explore the story and enjoy what they do best. "It's exciting to be able to bring the group together and reignite our passion and creative abilities again, not just for the audience but as artists. Every second in rehearsals I have valued...it's such an awesome feeling to be back," Joorsten said. "This is a genre play in Australian Gothic but I have also drawn on other genres in my interpretation. For example, this is an ensemble performance, if an actor is not written in a scene then they are watching or commentating from the side of the stage. "There is a lot of physical theatre. Actors might be pieces of furniture or make symbolic images with their bodies...Lots of sound and lighting cues make an impact. There are also moments of lightness for the audience, we don't want this to be all heavy." IN OTHER NEWS Rehearsals have been challenging, starting late last year when the cast was still required to wear masks. Joorsten said seeing the cast's full facial expressions had already made an impact. She had approached this play with a strong emphasis to really draw on people's experience and strengths in bringing such important Australian voices to life. Joorsten, who is also a drama teacher, first experienced the play when taking a VCE class to study a performance about 10 years ago. Ballarat Theatre Company had been working before the pandemic to increase its Australian story content and Angela Betzien's Children of the Black Skirt was to be a key showpiece. The play is evocative with the lost children hearing Australia's stories of convicts, the war and Stolen Generations from the spirits of children who once lived in the orphanage. Themes infer, but do not depict, sexual assault, child neglect, child abuse and a hanging. "It's critical to acknowledge the past and history in this country," Joorsten said. "Stories [ in the play] reference Australian children in orphanages and there are Indigenous threads. "We also have a character from in Scotland who was sent to Australia to find a better life...This is something we know still exists throughout the world with orphanages and displaced children. "I feel really strongly these perspectives need to be heard to help release the pain and hurt." Children of the Black Skirt opens at Phoenix P-12 Community College's theatre on Saturday night and runs until next Saturday, finishing with a matinee performance. Tickets are available online via hermaj.com. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/135d41e9-cfd1-41ed-a272-0049390b140a.jpg/r0_1425_4160_3775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg