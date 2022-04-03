Police find stolen vehicle but search still on for offenders after aquatic centre vehicle break-ins

news, latest-news,

UPDATE, SUNDAY 10am: Police are continuing to search for offenders responsible for a string of break-ins into vehicles at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre on Saturday morning. Ballarat police said on Saturday morning one vehicle was stolen and another four broken into between about 7.30am and 8am at the aquatic centre carpark. Ballarat police officers have since recovered the stolen vehicle in Wendouree. Officers are speaking to the victims and continuing their investigation into who was responsible for the crimes. "If anyone has had something happen that hasn't been reported contact us so we can add it to the investigation," a police member said on Sunday morning. "It may be of value for us looking at who is involved and their movements." The investigation is continuing. One resident of Lexton Street in Lake Wendouree said registration plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in their driveway about 5.30am on Saturday morning and she had reported the theft to police. She said she was woken by a torch light shining in her window which she thought was her husband going for an early morning run and yelled at him to turn off the light. The resident said her yell spooked the offender who got back into a car and fled. She said CCTV footage showed the offender used automatic screwdrivers to take off the registration plate from the car and then came up to the door of the house and looked around for a spare key. "What I thought was exceptional was the guy was looking for a key where you might hide a key. I thought 'you are a seasoned crook'," she said. "You could see they were stealthy. This wasn't the first time they had done it. They knew exactly how to execute it and what to look for, the potential of a hidden key. "They had their face covered with COVID masks, a hoodie, a baseball cap and had surgical gloves on. They were exceptional at what they were doing. They didn't spend longer than a minute and a half on our property. "They were really brazen and confident. They knew that people were in the house because there were cars up our driveway and that didn't stop them." The resident said they planned to contact City of Ballarat on Monday morning about the need for better lighting on Lexton Street. She said three weeks ago seven car windows in the street were smashed in an early morning rampage. EARLIER, SATURDAY 10am: Police are investigating a string of break-ins into vehicles at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre on Saturday morning, with a search for an offender and stolen car underway. Ballarat police said one vehicle was stolen and another five or six were broken into between about 7.30am and 8am. Officers will investigate the string of offending, speaking to victims and searching for the stolen vehicle. A Ballarat police member told The Courier the string of break-ins in the one location was likely attributable to one offender or one group working together. "When you get a series like this it means we have someone giving us a hard time we need to get on top of," he said. The police member warned visitors to the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre to be mindful of vehicle security and items left inside their cars. "Make sure you are putting your bags and things in lockers in the aquatic centre and secure your car keys," he said. "Don't leave laptops and valuables visible. Try to keep things discreet in your car and make sure you lock them." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/342d9128-0fb0-4bfc-b3fe-1200b7e52fe0.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg