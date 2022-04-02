Police issue warning after string of vehicle break-ins at aquatic centre

news, latest-news,

Police are investigating a string of break-ins into vehicles at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre on Saturday morning, with a search for an offender and stolen car underway. Ballarat police said one vehicle was stolen and another five or six were broken into between about 7.30am and 8am. Officers will investigate the string of offending, speaking to victims and searching for the stolen vehicle. A Ballarat police member told The Courier the string of break-ins in the one location was likely attributable to one offender or one group working together. "When you get a series like this it means we have someone giving us a hard time we need to get on top of," he said. The police member warned visitors to the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre to be mindful of vehicle security and items left inside their cars. "Make sure you are putting your bags and things in lockers in the aquatic centre and secure your car keys," he said. "Don't leave laptops and valuables visible. Try to keep things discreet in your car and make sure you lock them." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/342d9128-0fb0-4bfc-b3fe-1200b7e52fe0.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg