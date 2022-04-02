Ferdinand Boy within reach of back-to-back Ballarat Cups

news, latest-news,

Lara's Ferdinand Boy will attempt be the first back-to-back winner of the Ballarat Greyhound Cup next Friday. He earned another tilt with a heat win on Friday night. Ferdinand Boy produced the second fastest heat time, running 25.04 seconds for the 450m. He is not alone in chasing a second win in the group 2 SJC Concreting Ballarat Cup. Yozo Bale, which took out the feature in 2020, qualified for the final as one the two fastest seconds behind Shepparton Cup winner Substantial. Substantial is trained by Anthony Azzopardi from Rowsley near Bacchus Marsh. Azzopardi won the Ballarat Cup with Zambora Brockie in 2016. Mr Audacious made the long trip for Kilmany trainer Rachael Busuttil all the worth while by running the fastest heat time of 24.79 - 0.10 seconds outside the track record.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/eabeeeb2-2184-40f3-b3de-04ada9af5e95.jpg/r1_0_767_433_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg