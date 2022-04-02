news, latest-news,

Ballarat Clarendon College is within reach of the schoolgirls' coxed four title at the Australian Rowing Championships. The crew was a dominant winner in the Saturday's semi-final, crossing the line 10.14 seconds before the next-best crew, Canberra Grammar. Loreto College narrowly missed a spot in the final, finishing fourth in the second semi-final. It will compete in the B Final at 9:20am on Sunday. Ballarat Clarendon College will also compete in the A Final of the schoolboys' coxed fours after winning its repechage by 4.15 seconds. The schooboys' coxed four final is at 11:10am on Sunday, immediately after the schoolgirls' coxed four A final.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/f0a0a708-ee2d-45bc-93c3-081f45ce3f21.jpg/r12_239_4672_2872_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg