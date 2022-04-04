'It is time for some resourcing': strategy outlines need for upgrades of outdated pool facilities

news, latest-news,

Funding is needed to upgrade outdated outdoor pool facilities and investigate the possibility of building a new indoor pool which the community has long called for, Hepburn Shire's mayor says. The shire's new aquatic strategy, which will go before council for adoption later this month, outlines the need for detailed planning work for upgrades and a business case for an indoor pool. Hepburn Shire Council Mayor Tim Drylie said councillors would be briefed this week about public feedback to the draft report, after consultation closed mid-March. He said he had heard positive responses to council's recognition of a need for an indoor pool, but the reality was the project would still be many years away. Cr Drylie said council would need to work to ensure residents had access to an indoor pool facility in the meantime and would consider transport options and partnerships with other areas. "The reality is we don't have the budget and funding for a full blown modern facility in the shire at this point in time, that is a few years away in terms of the logistics of how we can do it," he said. "Transport options may be possible in the short to medium term to make sure we do have access to a facility for our current residents at this point in time." The draft Hepburn Aquatics Strategy notes an indoor all-year-round facility is needed to allow children to learn to swim and for therapy, aquatics programs and recreational swimming close to home. Residents currently have to travel to Ballarat, Maryborough or Kyneton to meet those needs. Daylesford Indoor Aquatic Centre (DIAC) group secretary Tim Bach said he was pleased to see council acknowledge there was a need but was disappointed the only recommendation was more consultation. "It wasn't really a strategy to take things forward as much as it was a strategy to encourage the shire to do more consultations," he said. "They didn't come out with a recommendation for the best location for a facility and the best type of facility to meet the needs for the community. "They made recommendations for $6 to $8 million of capital expenditure on facilities that are out of date and reaching the end of life. That would go a long way towards a new indoor aquatic centre." DIAC was formed in 2017 but Mr Bach said groups had been advocating for an indoor pool in the shire since the 1990s. Cr Drylie said the Aquatics Strategy would serve as an advocacy piece for funding once it was adopted. "We have a number of facilities in the shire that our residents rely on and the last time they were looked at was around the time of the 1950s Olympics. It is time for some resourcing of that," he said. "The good thing about the strategy is it outlines the work needed for at least the next 20 years which is the life-span of those facilities. "It also looks at better programming, staffing arrangements, OH&S issues, proper management of these facilities in terms of environmental effects and what options should we be looking at around sustainability." Hepburn Shire has five public aquatics facilities: the Daylesford Outdoor Pool, Clunes Outdoor Pool, Trentham Outdoor Pool, Creswick Splash Park and Calembeen Park Toddlers Pool. Cr Drylie said he did not expect there would be any change to all residents having free access to outdoor pool facilities. "It has been an incredibly successful thing for our community to be able to access aquatic facilities as a free offering," he said. The pools operated at an almost $500,000 loss in 2019/20. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

