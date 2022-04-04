Ballarat Tramway Museum opens new 'world-class' facility to the public for the first time

news, latest-news,

Ballarat's new 'world-class' tramway museum opened to the public for the first time this weekend after a mammoth volunteer effort and more than a decade of planning. Ballarat Tramway Museum members fully funded the construction and fit out the new museum in the South Gardens and will staff the facility during opening hours. Facilities manager Peter Waugh said the Ballarat attraction was one of the best tramway museums in Australia. "We normally carry up to 30,000 passengers a year. Before our display was in a dirty old shed with possums and other things," he said. "It is now a world class museum. That should mean visitors will be here coming to see this as a destination item rather than just discovering the tram when they visit the gardens. "We are hoping this will become a major Ballarat drawcard." The museum is a large, spacious, light-filled building that showcases seven historic trams and other tram-related history displays. Some of the trams on display are well-known Ballarat trams that have been operating on Wendouree Parade for many years, while others have never before been on public display. Tram No. 32 is an eye-catching display of history, left in the same condition it was brought back to Ballarat in after being taken to Maryborough in 1971 to be part of plans for a wildlife park. The proposal for the park fell through and the tram was left sitting in the bush for many years before it was returned to Ballarat in the 1980s and has been in storage since. "We have it out in its unrestored condition from when we pulled it out of the bush," Mr Waugh said. "There is no glass in the windows, rotten timber and it is very dilapidated. We have some beautifully restored trams here. It gives people a chance to see how they were before the restoration started. "It tells an important part of the story I suppose." Another tram on display that is new to the collection is a Melbourne Tramcar Preservation Association restored tram. Mr Waugh said the 'beautifully restored' tram would be a drawcard for tram enthusiasts. "I have heard it described by some as one of the best examples of tram restoration in Australia," he said. RELATED COVERAGE: Proud moment as trams moved into new museum after weekend storm setback A temporary display in the new museum features items from the 50 years the Ballarat Tramway Museum has been operating, a period making it the longest running tram operator in Ballarat. Mr Waugh said the museum volunteers were offering tours of the workshop and complementary tea and coffee while tram rides could not be offered due to track replacement works. He said the group hoped for the trams to be operating again by June. The Ballarat Tramway Museum has applied for state government funded to create interact displays and hands on activities, including a model tramway and offerings for kids. RELATED COVERAGE: Funding sought for Tramway Museum redevelopment Mr Waugh said the membership group was at the bottom of the barrel of its own kitty, after fully funding the build and fit out so far through fundraising and donations. About 60 volunteers make up the group and a committee of six has driven the new museum construction. Mr Waugh said many members who have never played an active role before put their hand up to be trained to work in the museum. "It is generating interest," he said. "One gentleman has been a member of the museum since 1971 but has never been involved in the day to day operations, he has now been trained and will now start at Easter. "It has reinvigorated everybody and for some who have been here since 1971, they never thought they would see such a thing. "They started off with a little shed and six trams in various states of disrepair and now we have this world-class facility." The new museum will open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays and public holidays 11am to 4pm with extended school holiday hours to be announced. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/5b80cb49-50c8-47b5-809f-f169379a3f99.jpg/r0_267_5252_3234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg